News and Trends

KFC to 3D Print Chicken Using Lab-Grown 'Meat of the Future'

The fast food chain wants to develop the world's first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
KFC to 3D Print Chicken Using Lab-Grown 'Meat of the Future'
Image credit: KFC via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter at PCMag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Nobody does chicken—or food innovation—like KFC. The fast food chain has partnered with 3D Bioprinting Solutions in Russia to develop the world's first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets.

Inspired by the growing demand for animal alternatives, KFC wants to craft the "meat of the future." The project, according to a press release, aims to forge something "as close as possible in both taste and appearance" to the restaurant's original product, while remaining environmentally friendly.

"Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems," Raisa Polyakova, general manager of KFC Russia, said in a statement. "We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world."

A final product should be ready for testing this fall in Moscow, where folks are working on additive bioprinting technology that uses chicken cells and plant material to reproduce the taste and texture of meat, "almost" without involving animals. Biomeat has the same microelements of the original product without any additives (typically used in the production, processing, treatment, packaging, transportation, or storage), making it cleaner and more ethical, considering the process does not harm animals.

"3D bioprinting technologies, initially widely recognized in medicine, are nowadays gaining popularity in producing foods such as meat," said Yusef Khesuani, co-founder of 3D Bioprinting Solutions. "In the future, the rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market."

KFC cites a study by the American Environmental Science & Technology Journal. It suggests growing meat from cells is also believed to have minimal negative impact on the environment, cutting energy consumption by more than half, reducing greenhouse gas emissions 25 fold, and using 100 times less land than traditional farm-based production. "At KFC, we are closely monitoring all of the latest trends and innovations and doing our best to keep up with the times by introducing advanced technologies to our restaurant networks," Polyakova added. "Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our 'restaurant of the future' concept."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Everything Coming to Disney+ in August

News and Trends

Is 2020 The Worst Year Ever?

News and Trends

Instagram and Google Launch Interactive Online Shopping Portals