Digital Trends

CES 2021 Will Be an All-Digital Event

Plans for the annual trade show to be an in-person event next January have been scrapped.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
CES 2021 Will Be an All-Digital Event
Image credit: David Becker/Getty Images via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced its decision to switch CES 2021 to be an all-digital experience.

Last month, the CTA quietly announced that it intended to hold CES 2021 as an in-person event running Jan. 6-9. At the time, the website stated, "While we plan to produce another in-person event in Las Vegas, we all face new considerations around attending conferences, conducting business and traveling to meetings." Now the decision has been reversed.

"With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," the CTA explained in a news release today. The trade show still intends to hold keynotes and conferences, product showcases, as well as hosting meetings and networking events, it's just that they will all be done remotely.

CES typically attracts around 175,000 visitors each year, but an all-digital event is sure to attract considerably more. The CTA has five months left to prepare for that scenario, as well as organizing the schedule and working with all the different brands remotely to plan when and how products will be revealed and keynotes live streamed.

Anyone disappointed they won't be taking a trip to Las Vega in January will be glad to hear the CTA say, "We plan to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and digital show." It does sounds as though CES might be changed forever, though, depending on how well the 2021 show lands with a global audience.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books arrow_forward

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Trends

The Video Chief of a 200-Year-Old Newspaper on Transitioning to Digital, TV

Digital Trends

Why a Digital Detox Didn't Work for Me

Digital Trends

Retailers Jumping on the Digital Bandwagon Are Transforming the Industry in 3 Key Areas