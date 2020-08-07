Digital Marketing

Learn Today's Most Important Digital Marketing Skills for Just $35

From Facebook and Google to Pinterest and YouTube, this bundle covers it all.
Learn Today's Most Important Digital Marketing Skills for Just $35
Image credit: Tim Bennett

2 min read
These days, the majority of business is done online, period. That requires practically all businesses to have a prominent web presence, and entrepreneurs, as a result, to know a little something about digital marketing. Promoting your business online and attracting new customers is essential to scaling in 2020—even it means doing a lot of marketing legwork yourself for the time being. If you're not sure where to start, The Complete Digital Marketing Growth Hacking Certification Bundle can be a lifeline.

This nine-course, 41-hour bundle is designed to help you promote your product and convert users across some of today's most popular digital channels. You'll learn actionable branding strategies that can improve your web presence and recognition of your business. And, of course, you'll take a deep dive into social marketing, learning how to advertise effectively on platforms like Facebook.

Next, you'll learn how to navigate YouTube as a marketer and create a Pinterest page that generates interest and conversions on your products. If you've dismissed YouTube and Pinterest thus far, it's time to rethink your strategy. There are also courses on Google Tag management and SEO, giving you the training you need to create a powerful organic strategy that will attract new leads to your business in search. There's even a course on Amazon FBA, Amazon's fulfillment program that allows you to sell on the world's largest marketplace to earn passive income.

No matter what stage your business is in, understanding digital marketing can be a key to growth. In The Complete Digital Marketing Growth Hacking Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to leverage Facebook, Google, YouTube, Pinterest, Amazon, and more to build your brand and attract new business. You can pick and choose which courses you want to take now, and which ones you want to revisit at another stage of your business. Right now, you can get the bundle for just $34.99, so sign up and use this resource for years to come.

