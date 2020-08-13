Email

This App Can Build Your Business a Custom Email Signature That Is Sure to Impress

A clever custom signature generator makes your business look more legitimate.
Image credit: Jonathan Francisca

2 min read
An email signature is a status symbol in the entrepreneurial community. Sending an email to someone, knowing that at the bottom you have a professional signature branded with your company logo gives you a swell of confidence. Of course, if you're working at a smaller company or run your own business, your email signature might not have quite the same clout. But if you want to raise your brand recognition through the hundreds of emails you send every day, MySignature Email Signature Generator is for you.

MySignature allows you to easily create custom-branded email signatures to make your business emails look more professional, whether you're a solopreneur or have several employees. Whenever anyone on your team sends an email, their signature will help them act as brand ambassadors, increasing recognition of your logo and brand, and boosting credibility and trust with both existing and potential clients. With MySignature, you can add logos or photos, banners, contact information, links to social profiles, and calls-to-action to be more compelling and action-oriented.

MySignature works with all major email clients, including Gmail, Outlook, AppleMail, and Thunderbird, and is compatible across devices. Customizing and embedding your email signatures is extremely simple and you can manage all email signatures in a single, centralized dashboard.

Start building your brand through your email outreach. Right now, you can save big on a number of MySignature Email Signature Generator lifetime plans. You can get lifetime access to three signatures for just $29.99, five signatures for just $39.99, or ten signatures for just $49.99.

