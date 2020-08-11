Twitter Is Testing Automatic Tweet Translation

August 11, 2020 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PC Mag



has well over 300 million users around the world, and they don't all speak the same language. Soon you may not even notice as the micro-blogging platform is experimenting with automatically translating tweets in your stream.

is already a feature of Twitter, but it's not automatic. Tweets are presented in the language they were written in, but a "Translate Tweet" option appears below the text if you are logged in to your account. Tapping it carries out the translation immediately. However, as 9To5Mac reports, Twitter is testing automatic translation among a small group of users spread across iOS and Android in Brazil.