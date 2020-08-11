News and Trends

Twitter Is Testing Automatic Tweet Translation

Rather than having to tap a translation button, Twitter is experimenting with automatically translating tweets into your language of choice.
Image credit: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images via PC Mag

Senior Editor
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Twitter has well over 300 million users around the world, and they don't all speak the same language. Soon you may not even notice as the micro-blogging platform is experimenting with automatically translating tweets in your stream.

Translation is already a feature of Twitter, but it's not automatic. Tweets are presented in the language they were written in, but a "Translate Tweet" option appears below the text if you are logged in to your account. Tapping it carries out the translation immediately. However, as 9To5Mac reports, Twitter is testing automatic translation among a small group of users spread across iOS and Android in Brazil.

