Twitter Is Testing Automatic Tweet Translation
Twitter has well over 300 million users around the world, and they don't all speak the same language. Soon you may not even notice as the micro-blogging platform is experimenting with automatically translating tweets in your stream.
Translation is already a feature of Twitter, but it's not automatic. Tweets are presented in the language they were written in, but a "Translate Tweet" option appears below the text if you are logged in to your account. Tapping it carries out the translation immediately. However, as 9To5Mac reports, Twitter is testing automatic translation among a small group of users spread across iOS and Android in Brazil.
Precisando de legenda? Tá tudo resolvido!— Twitter Brasil em (@TwitterBrasil) August 10, 2020
A partir de hoje, estamos testando a tradução automática para Tweets em outros idiomas que aparecem na sua página inicial.
O teste é apenas no Brasil e vale para um grupo limitado de pessoas no iOS e Android. pic.twitter.com/e70SSbhXKc