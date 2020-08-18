News and Trends

Report: Oracle Is Trying to Acquire TikTok

Larry Ellison's company held preliminary talks with Chinese owner ByteDance and is competing with Microsoft for the video-sharing social network.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Oracle Is Trying to Acquire TikTok
Image credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images via PC Mag

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Technology firm Oracle has reportedly entered the race to acquire TikTok's North American operations, The Financial Times reported. Larry Ellison's company held preliminary talks with Chinese owner ByteDance and is "seriously considering" buying the app's business in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, according to unnamed sources.

Oracle may have some competition from Microsoft, which earlier this month confirmed that it met with ByteDance about a possible purchase. Though still in the preliminary stages, any negotiations must be complete before Sept. 15, or TikTok will be banned in the US, Donald Trump said. The president recently signed two executive orders prohibiting companies from doing business with ByteDance and Tencent, which owns messaging service WeChat. A week later, Team Trump joined rival video-sharing social network Triller.

Oracle co-founder and CTO Ellison—the fifth-wealthiest person in the world—is one of the very few people in Silicon Valley to openly support Trump, The Financial Times noted. In February, 76-year-old Ellison held a fundraiser for the sitting president at his estate in California.

Any deal to buy part of TikTok would be complicated, to say the least, requiring the separation of back-end technology from ByteDance. A nationwide ban, meanwhile, wouldn't stop fans from accessing the popular program through a VPN. Oracle, who is reportedly working with venture capital firms General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital to secure a deal, declined PCMag's request for comment.

Over the summer, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that the US government was looking to ban certain social media apps offered by Chinese companies, including TikTok. The concern is that China will use these popular platforms to spy on international users. The US has not yet offered any proof of this happening.

Now, TikTok is "setting the record straight," addressing rumors and misinformation via a new information hub and Twitter account. "We're taking another step to continue to build trust with our TikTok community by delivering the facts—in our own words and in the words of leading experts across cybersecurity, media, and academia," a company blog post said. "Because we neither support nor stand for the spread of misinformation on our platform, or about our platform."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

17 Major Companies That Have Announced Employees Can Work Remotely Long Term

News and Trends

11 Practical Tips for Successful Schooling at Home

News and Trends

TikTok Ban: 83 Percent of Users Don't Care About the App's Connection to Chinese Government