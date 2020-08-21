Salesforce

This $25 Bundle Can Set You Up for Salesforce Success

How to become an expert on the world's top CRM.
This $25 Bundle Can Set You Up for Salesforce Success
Image credit: Anna Shvets

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Salesforce is the world's leading customer relationship management system (CRM), supporting thousands of businesses across the world, including a large chunk of the Fortune 500. Salesforce makes it significantly easier for businesses to connect with their customers, manage their operations, customize their sales workflows, and much more. However, because Salesforce is so customizable, it can also come with a bit of a learning curve. As such, many companies need Salesforce experts on staff to help them get the most out of the platform.

You can become one of those (typically highly-paid) experts with The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020.

The Salesforce trailhead is a learning experience platform that will give you the skills you need to transform your company and boost your career to get on the Salesforce Trailblazer path. This seven-course bundle is led by Jimmy Tanzil, a Salesforce Certified Application Architect, Developer, and Administrator with more than 20 years of experience in the IT field. Jimmy has an in-depth knowledge of all phases of application development and system integration, with experience working with Salesforce, WordPress, WooCommerce, Facebook, Zapier, Mailchimp, PayPal, and many more top platforms.

Across this seven-course journey, you'll dive into seven distinct topics:

  • Admin Beginner Trail
  • Admin Intermediate Trail
  • Admin Advanced Trail
  • Declarative Lookup Rollup Summary
  • Developer Beginner Trail
  • Developer Intermediate Trail
  • Developing AppExchange App Trail

By the end of these courses, you'll be well on your way to becoming a highly-paid, highly sought-after Salesforce expert.

Give your career a boost by taking The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020. Right now, you can get all seven courses for just $25.

