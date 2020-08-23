Project Management

You Can Get a Comprehensive Project Management Education for Just $50

Learn Lean Six Sigma, PMP, Minitab, and more.
You Can Get a Comprehensive Project Management Education for Just $50
Image credit: Startup Stock Photos

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses are all about efficiency, especially in economically turbulent times. The whole point of business is to grow and expand, so it's in companies' best interest to reduce waste and operate as efficiently as possible. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur who could use a refresher on efficiency guidelines or you're a new entrepreneur who wants to start your venture with the right mindset, learning project management skills can be a huge asset for your career.

The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle is a great way to get started.

This 12-course bundle will introduce you to 10 process improvement certifications, giving you hands-on training with each discipline. You'll delve into Lean Six Sigma, Project Management Professional (PMP), Minitab, and many more top disciplines to hone your managerial and data analysis skills and improve your project delivery efficiency. Across 12 courses, you'll work towards Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, Lean proficiency, and learn how to use graphical tools, control charts, and hypothesis tests in Minitab.

This comprehensive bundle is led by Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), a global independent Lean Six Sigma Credentialing Organization for professionals across industries. They've trained and certified more than 75,000 pros in 175 countries across the globe. Here, they'll give you the skills you need to succeed.

Implement more efficient practices in your business. The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $49.99.

