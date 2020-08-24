Cloud Storage

Get 10TB of Cloud Backup for Less Than $150

The top-tier storage you need on a budget.
Get 10TB of Cloud Backup for Less Than $150
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

If you're using a computer every day, you're very likely loading your hard drive up with a ton of files and data. If you're using a personal computer for your work, your personal and business files combined will very likely add up to slow your computer's processing to a grind.

Cloud storage is one of the best ways to have your cake and eat it too, so to speak. You can store your files in the cloud, having constant access to them without having to save them directly to your hard drive. Whether you're an individual who needs a lot of space or you need cloud storage for your business, Degoo offers one of the best, most budget-friendly cloud solutions on the market.

Degoo gives you an astonishing 10TB of supremely secured backup space to store all of your files and access them with ease. Degoo offers ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption to protect your data and facilitates high-speed transfers to the cloud and between folders. It makes sending files to friends or coworkers easy via email or link and allows you to replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you added peace of mind. Plus, automatic file change detection always keeps your backup up-to-date.

Degoo gives you the simplicity and convenience of major cloud players like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive, but they provide more storage space than all of them combined.

Give your business the storage solution it needs. Right now, you can get a 10TB lifetime backup plan for just $149 today.

