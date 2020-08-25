headphones

These $55 Wireless Earbuds Play Longer Than AirPods

Get a high-end pair of wireless earbuds that come packed with features.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As life slowly returns back to normal, you're spending more time in public. Whether you're commuting to the office, working out at the gym, or just going on a walk, there's more noise out there in the world than there has been over the past few months. Create your own personal escape with the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds.

These Bluetooth earbuds look a bit like Apple's famous AirPods and they work like them, too. However, they're considerably more budget-friendly.

Winner of 2020 CES Innovation and iF Design awards, the EarFun Airs feature custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound and enhanced four-microphone technology, blocking out distractions and facilitating crystal clear calls. The in-ear capacitative detection technology and intuitive touch controls allow you to change tracks and take calls with ease, making them perfect for transitioning between your musical or podcast getaway and real life. They're even compatible with voice assistants like Siri.

The EarFun Airs also provide an ergonomic, secure fit and SweatShield™ Technology, making them suitable for working out, hiking, or getting caught in the rain. Plus, the included charging case provides up to 35 hours of crystal clear audio on a single charge. That's long enough to go a few days without charging without missing a beat.

Whether you're looking to block out the world around you or you need a more flexible, convenient set of earbuds, the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds have you covered. Normally just $59, you can save 8% off when you get them today for just $54.99.

