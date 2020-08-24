News and Trends

WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg Used a Private Trump Meeting to Hurt TikTok

Facebook's CEO has been using meetings with regulators to stoke fears about its rival.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg Used a Private Trump Meeting to Hurt TikTok
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images via Engadget

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Mark Zuckerberg may have used a private meeting with Donald Trump to push for the U.S. to attack TikTok, writes the Wall Street Journal. During his visit to Washington DC late last year, the Facebook CEO made both public speeches and private exhortations about the threat posted by its rival. The paper notes that it was after meeting Zuckerberg that senators began raising concerns about TikTok’s safety.

A spokesperson for senator Josh Hawley implies that TikTok is being used to distract from Facebook’s own regulatory concerns and to get lawmakers to crush a rival. Kelli Ford is quoted as saying that Facebook’s alarmism is a “PR tactic to boost its own reputation.” The report adds that Facebook spends record amounts on lobbying, and has launched an advocacy group, American Edge, to boost U.S. tech firms in DC.

TikTok has, for its part, pointed accusatory fingers at Facebook, saying that it’s trying to use politics to damage a rival. In July, CEO Kevin Mayer published an open letter calling Facebook out for launching a “another copycat product [...] after their other copycat, Lasso, failed quickly.” Mayer added that Facebook was launching “maligning attacks by our competitor -- namely Facebook — disguised as patriotism and designed to put an end to our very presence in the U.S.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Major News Organizations Join the Fight Against Apple's App Store Fees

News and Trends

Pharrell and Jay-Z Drop Single Celebrating Black Entrepreneurship

News and Trends

This Mask-Launching Gun Video Has 1.5 Million Views on YouTube