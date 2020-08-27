This $20 Marketing Course Can Teach You to Create and Edit Videos on a Budget

August 27, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than two-thirds of marketers are using video as a communication channel. More importantly, 54 percent of consumers want to see even more video from their favorite brands in 2020 and beyond. can be complicated but it's also an essential marketing element for your business.

Do you want to focus more on your ideas and less on the actual technical details of creating videos? Learn how to create video content yourself in the Video Marketing Course.

This course will introduce you to InVideo, an online tool that can help you create and edit videos quickly and on a budget. Forget hiring expensive videographers and designers, with InVideo you can do it all on your own, as long as you know what you're doing.

In this one-hour course, instructor Ermin Dedic will get you up to speed using InVideo's interface and built-in tools. You'll learn about InVideo's pre-made, customizable templates that can give you a great foundation from where to build your video, and how to make them absolutely your own. Dedic will show you how to create promotional, introductory, and other types of videos quickly and seamlessly by leveraging InVideo's simple, in-built tools. In just a few minutes, you could have a professional-quality ad that's ready for social media.

Build up your video marketing infrastructure on a budget. This Video Marketing Course is on sale now for just $19.99.