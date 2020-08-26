Elon Musk

Elon Musk Teases 'Working Neuralink Device' Reveal on August 28th

The "transformational" brain-computer interface will be unveiled at 3PM PT.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Teases 'Working Neuralink Device' Reveal on August 28th
Image credit: Neuralink via engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Elon Musk has revealed more details about a promised development update for Neuralink, the brain-computer interface designed to help folks with severe brain injuries. Musk said the company will show a “working Neuralink device” during a live webcast on Friday, August 28th at 3PM PT/6PM ET.

 

 

Last summer, Neuralink showed off its progress at a detailed launch event. A “sewing machine” robot would plant thread-like electrodes deep in to a human brain, which would connect to a pod worn behind the ear. That could then transmit brain signals over Bluetooth, allowing subjects to control a computer or have their brain activity monitored.

Neuralink said it first aims to help amputees, or restore the ability to see, talk and listen. While the company hasn’t announced any human testing, it has been tried on primates, with Musk saying “a monkey has been able to control a computer with its brain.”

Musk said that the technology shown on Friday would be “awesome” compared to what we’ve seen so far. "Don't want to get too excited, but the potential is truly transformational for restoring brain & motor functions," he tweeted earlier this year.  We don’t have a link yet for the livestream, but the last event was streamed on Neuralink’s YouTube channel.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musks Teases New Teslas That Talk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Did a Dad-Dance Striptease at Tesla's New Factory

Elon Musk

Filings: In 2016, the Future of Elon Musk's Empire Was In Peril. He Had a Desperate Plan to Save It.