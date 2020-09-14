Building a Website

Building Websites is Easy with This Bootstrap Template Kit

Get more than 50 templates for just $30.
Image credit: Bootstrap

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business venture needs a website, but not every entrepreneur is so technical. Sometimes, you require a little extra help to get your brand's web presence fully built out. Bootstrap is one of the most popular website frameworks today, used by designers to quickly and efficiently lay out custom, professional-looking sites. Whether you're looking for a simpler way to build your website yourself, or you want to reduce some of the cost of hiring a graphic designer, this Bootstrap 5 Starter Kit Multisite Plan from Bootstraptor will give you the foundation you need for all of your websites.

With this kit, you'll get more than 50 useful Bootstrap templates to incorporate into your site, making it significantly easier to build than it would be if you started from scratch. Each template is optimized with the most modern design solutions and caters to specific needs or audiences. They're all constantly updated to be compatible with the most recent Bootstrap versions, too.

In addition to templates, you'll get more than 100 section blocks that can be customized to fit whatever your site needs. There's even an ecommerce HTML template that includes a home page, catalog pages, and a checkout page. Whether you're looking to build an ecommerce site from scratch, a landing page for a marketing campaign or product, a blog, or practically anything else, these templates have you covered.

SmashingHub.com says, "For those who would like to have more templates than what’s just being offered with the bootstrap template sets, Bootstraptor brings you so much more."

Make your site shine with Bootstraptor's Bootstrap 5 Starter Kit Multisite Plan. Normally, a lifetime subscription is $99, but you can save 70 percent when you get it for $29 today.

