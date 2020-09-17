Video

Build Your Brand Through Video by Learning the Fundamentals

Become familiar with visual- and audio-editing tools with this six-course bundle for less than $40.
Image credit: Jakob Owens

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Consumer demand for video is increasing, and entrepreneurs would be wise to pay attention. Fifty-four percent of consumers want to see more video from their favorite brand, which should suggest to you that video marketing should be a part of your brand strategy.

Don't know how to make videos? No worries, the Professional Video & Audio Production Bundle can show you how.

This six-course, 11-hour bundle will introduce you to simple video capture tools and teach you how to mix audio like a pro to get top-quality sound on all of your videos. The courses are led by Tomas George, a UK music producer, sound engineer, composer, and entrepreneur. He has an MMus master's degree in music production and has been producing and writing music for more than a decade.

In these courses, he'll teach you how to use Shotcut, a free open-source video editing software, and Logitech Capture Software for Logitech cameras. You'll learn simple ways to record awesome videos and edit them with minimal creative expertise. There is also a course dedicated to Adobe Premiere Rush, a top program that will help you edit videos right on your smartphone.

Then, you'll delve into the audio portions of the bundle. You'll learn how to record and mix crystal clear audio, including voices. There's also a crash course in using Logic Pro X for recording podcasts and using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) for live streaming.

The demand for video is growing, and your business should be ready to meet it. Right now, you can get the Professional Video & Audio Production Bundle for just $39.99.

