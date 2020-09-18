7 Books for Shifting Your Perspective On Success

September 18, 2020 4 min read

It’s easy to have a fixed idea of success — big house, lots of money, fancy job title and so on — but it can be so much more than just those things. As we know, business security can disappear in an instant, so it’s crucial that you create a sustainable, lasting form of success for yourself.

Achieving that goal, however, is much easier said than done. If you’re looking to gain a deeper understanding of what your own personal success might look like, it can help to start by reading the perspectives of others. Here are some of the best books for doing so.

1. The Elephant’s Dilemma: Break Free and Reimagine Your Future at Work by Jon Bostock

Every person’s life is full of exciting, inspirational moments, many of which go as quickly as they come. In The Elephant’s Dilemma, Jon Bostock shows the importance of not only paying attention to these moments, but basing your entire career around them. By embracing the unknown, you can create a new path for yourself along the way.

2. How To Bullsh*t Your Way To Number 1: An Unorthodox Guide To 21st Century Success by Oobah Butler

Anyone familiar with Oobah Butler will know that any book of his is a must-read. This is the man who got his fake restaurant ranked as London’s best high-class dining experience, after all. How To Bullsh*t Your Way To Number 1 may not read like the next Dale Carnegie, but its 21st century attitude towards faking it until you make it is one that will change the way you think about your career.

3. You End Up Where You’re Heading: The Hidden Dangers of Living a Safe Life by Jimmy Rex and Cameron Carling

In times as uncertain as these, the path of least resistance can often feel like the correct one. You End Up Where You’re Heading shows how rarely this is actually true. Jimmy Rex and Cameron Carling have created a thorough guide for taking risks, thinking big and making the kind of success you want for yourself.

4. Discernment: The Business Athlete’s Regimen for a Great Life Through Better Decisions by Jeff Dudan

It takes just a few minutes on LinkedIn to know the truth: There are more opportunities out there than anyone could possibly know what to do with. Discernment can help you sort through them and decide which ones will work the best for you. The right gig at the right time can transform your career forever, and this book will assist you in finding it.

5. No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

The author of this book should tell you everything you need to know. As the CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings transformed the entertainment world with his vision. No Rules Rules is a mindset that can help you make the same transformative steps that Hastings did, and make the career that you want for yourself in the process.

6. Weight Lifting Is a Waste of Time: So Is Cardio, and There’s a Better Way to Have the Body You Want by Dr. John Jaquish and Henry Alkire

The title says it all here: Weight Lifting Is a Waste of Time lives up to its hyperbolic name by subverting everything you thought you knew about exercise. Dr. Jaquish and Henry Alkire are taking a disruptive model to the fitness industry, outlining a model for physical health that does away with many of the notions we’ve come to expect — the same ethos you can apply to your own professional lane.

7. The Standout Experience: How Students and Young Professionals Can Rise, Shine, and Impact When It Matters Most by John Walsh

No matter how you define success, it’ll take some courage to achieve. John Walsh’s book is a powerful how-to for those looking for advice on how they can turn their dreams into reality. The Standout Experience is designed to help people overcome the uncertainty that can plague those on the cusp of success, making it a must-read for anyone looking to transform themselves moving forward.