Learn Google Ads and SEO Strategies to Grow Your Business

Growing your business online is easier said than done. With so many marketing channels available and so many people using the Internet, there is seemingly boundless opportunities to get eyes on your business's products and services. But marketing also gets expensive, and many small businesses don't quite have the budget to make a meaningful impact on their digital marketing initiatives. That's why organic search is so important.

Google received more than 2.3 trillion searches in 2019. People use Google to find practically everything; it's their definitive source for learning and discovering new products and services. As a business, it's imperative that your website ranks at the top of Google search results pages. That's where search engine optimization (SEO) comes in.

In the Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to make your business stand out online without spending a big chunk of your budget on paid traffic.

This nine-course bundle includes almost 30 hours of training on all things SEO and Google Ads. It's led by Joshua George, founder of SEO agency ClickSlice. Here, he'll give you an introduction to Google Ads and a comprehensive overview of SEO for businesses. You'll learn how to optimize your business listings on Google to always rank when people search for what you do, including local SEO, so you'll rank as the top business in your area for a certain service. The content also covers how to create and manage webpages on WordPress that are fully SEO-optimized, how to generate new business-to-business leads through SEO, and how to improve your domain authority through link-building. There's even a course dedicated to running an SEO agency.

Learn how to grow your business organically online. The Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $49.99.

