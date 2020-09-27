Customer Experience

Improving the Customer Experience Can Increase Your Bottom Line With This Training

Learn what it takes to create the happiest customers in the world.
If you're running an online business, it's absolutely imperative that you don't overlook customer experience (CX). According to research, 86 percent of customers will pay more for an improved customer experience. Customers don't want to go to your website only to find it completely unusable. A streamlined design, functional platform, and support infrastructure that answers people's questions quickly and reliably are all crucial elements of customer experience. They could also all increase your bottom line.

If you're new to CX, Customer Experience 101 can be a lifesaver. In this online training and certification course, you'll learn how to create the happiest customers in the world. You'll review basic CX theories and understand how to implement them immediately.

Starting with the fundamentals, you'll cover what CX is and why it's so important; how to create and manage effective CX programs; and how to measure each program's success. Through hands-on courses, you'll go through how to build your own surveys to gather feedback, streamline customer journeys, and recognize how to make improvements to your CX in real-time.

The course is led by Jaakko Männistö, a startup founder and award-winning customer experience professional at Feedbackly. He's also the founder of the largest entrepreneurial digital community in Finland, earning him a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of rising CX stars. Through his experience, he launched CX Academy, the industry-leading online course to teach you everything you need to know to become a CX superstar. This training is the first step on that journey.

Incorporate awesome CX into your business model and see your bottom line start soaring. Customer Experience 101 is on sale now for just $59.

