Create Landing Pages, Manage Invoices, and More All with One Tool

September 29, 2020

Running a business requires a lot of work. It also requires a lot of . Between marketing, sales management, your website, and myriad other business needs, all that technology tends to get expensive. Fortunately, Sellful offers a budget-friendly solution for all of your business technology needs.

Sellfull is an all-in-one business software for freelancers and small business owners alike. You can do everything from building a website to automating your business in a few clicks. The platform includes a website builder, online shop builder, marketing tools, a CRM, payroll and invoicing, scheduling, project management tools, point-of-sale functions, and more—all integrated into a single platform.

Right now, Sellful is offering deals on a number of lifetime plans. See what might be right for you below.

Basic Plan

With the Basic plan, you can build a single website using more than 300 website templates. It comes with an appointment scheduler, advanced forms, advanced SEO tools, live chat, an event calendar, an instant mobile app generator, and an external CRM connect. It's available for just $49.

Commerce Plan

The Commerce Plan is the top basic plan. It includes one website, advanced e-commerce apps, and more tools. You can sell physical and digital products online, have your clients book appointments quickly, sync your shop's inventory with offline store locations, manage inventory, and much more. It's perfect for a small business with a few brick-and-mortar locations. Get it for $79.

Small Business Plan

With this extensive plan, you can build websites, funnels, and landing pages in just minutes and populate your store with up to 1,000 products. You can create advanced collection forms, build membership programs, receive payments from clients using a variety of gateways, and much more. It's everything you need to run your business for just $99.

ERP Plan

The ERP Plan is Sellful's top option for individual businesses. You can populate your store with unlimited products and access all of the features of the Small Business Plan. Plus, you can build robust online courses to sell or help people understand your products and services even better. Get it for just $199.

Basic Agency Plan

The Basic Agency Plan is designed for small businesses that help manage other businesses. You can build up to eight fully white labeled businesses, keep track of customers with an external CRM, manage all aspects of your enterprise in a single place, and much more. Get it for $149.

Commerce Agency Plan

This agency plan gives you absolutely everything Sellful has to offer. You can create up to eight websites, utilize advanced forms, live chat, an event calendar, and more. Plus, you can fill your online store with up to 500 products. If you run a restaurant builder, there's a tool specifically for your business. Get it for $249.

Small Business Agency Plan

This plan includes eight websites, an appointment scheduler, an event calendar, live chat, advanced SEO tools, marketing tools, and literally everything else the platform has to offer. You can populate your online shop with up to 1,000 products. Get it for $349.

ERP Agency Plan

Sellful's top plan is designed for high-level consultancies that work with many individual businesses. With this agency plan, can build up to eight websites, all fully white-labeled and get every feature of other plans. Plus, you can fill your store with unlimited products, utilize advanced e-commerce apps, point-of-sale tools, and a sales funnel builder. It includes e-signature contracts, workflow automation, membership programs, HR management, accounting, and much, much more. All of that is just $499.

