Gain Control of Your Personal Finances with This Top-Rated App

Find out why Toshl has 4.7-stars on the App Store.
Gain Control of Your Personal Finances with This Top-Rated App
In these troubled economic times, it's more important than ever to reign in control over your money. But personal finance doesn't come naturally to everyone. Fortunately, technology can help. If you're struggling to keep your finances under control, it's time to check out Toshl Finance.

Toshl is a simple, intuitive app that acts as a personal financial assistant. Whether you want to limit your spending, create a long-term budget, or just see how much money you actually have, Toshl has you covered. With Toshl, you can note all of your expenses, incomes, and financial plans with detailed budgets so you know how every penny is allocated. It integrates automatically with more than 13,000 banks and financial services around the world, allowing you to input bank or credit card data automatically or manually in real-time. It even supports data entry for cash expenses in any currency, including cryptocurrencies.

You can input automatically from your accounts, import from files, or enter numbers manually from an unlimited number of financial accounts. Each time you input a value, you can categorize it so you know just where it's going. As you input values, Toshl provides useful graphs of how you use your money each month and allows you to budget for all expenses by using categories, tags, or accounts. Got recurring expenses? Set them up to hit your Toshl account automatically or set up reminders to make sure you remember to pay the bills on time.

With so many features, it's no surprise Toshl has earned 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.7/5 stars on the App Store. Right now, you can get a 3-year subscription to a Toshl Finance Pro Plan for half off at just $29.99. Alternatively, you can unlock even more features with a Medici Plan for 80 percent off $199 at just $39.99.

