Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy After Closing Dozens of Locations in 2020

Several restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of the pandemic including other casual dining chains like Sizzler and California Pizza Kitchen.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy After Closing Dozens of Locations in 2020
Image credit: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo via BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy, after closing dozens of locations in 2020.

The casual dining chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Ruby Tuesday had already closed 150 locations in 2020, out its roughly 450 global restaurants, Business Insider's Irene Jiang reported in August.

Ruby Tuesday said it planned to keep restaurants opening and operating "business as usual" through the reorganization process. 

"This announcement does not mean 'Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,'" Shawn Lederman, Ruby Tuesday's CEO, said in a statement. "Today's actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19." 

Ruby Tuesday stopped paying pensions for at least 112 retirees on July 21, months before declaring insolvency on September 2, Business Insider reported in late September.

Related: Burger King Is Replying to Complaints About McDonald's on Facebook

While the chain received millions in small-business loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, workers told Business Insider that the Ruby Tuesday restaurants where they were employed were abruptly closing — without giving employees any warning. 

Ruby Tuesday is far from the only restaurant to struggle due to the coronavirus pandemic and casual dining chains, which have been struggling for years, have been hit especially hard by restrictions in dining room capacities. 

At least nine other restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of the pandemic including other casual dining chains like Sizzler, California Pizza Kitchen, and the parent company of the Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Fresh Italian. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday? Struggling Chain to Close 30 Restaurants

Franchises

Is the Year of the Bun Over? Wendy's Ends Pretzel Burger.

Entrepreneurs

Barack Obama, Richard Branson and Mark Zuckerberg All Swear By This High-Performance Habit