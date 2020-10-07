Airbnb

Do you have an Airbnb? You must follow the Advanced Cleaning Protocol to continue operating

This Airbnb Advanced Cleaning Protocol was endorsed by the UNAM School of Medicine and the Mexican Foundation for Health (FUNSALUD).
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Do you have an Airbnb? You must follow the Advanced Cleaning Protocol to continue operating
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you have an Airbnb service or are you planning to stay with one on your first outings after the pandemic? You will have to commit to comply with the Advanced Cleaning Protocol of the hosting firm before November 20, 2020.

Airbnb announced that all of its hosts and guests must follow Airbnb's COVID-19 safety practices, which include wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Additionally, your hosts must adopt the Advanced Cleaning Protocol to protect their guests, communities, and governments.

The Advanced Cleaning Protocol is a set of lodging firm guidelines endorsed by the UNAM Faculty of Medicine and the Mexican Foundation for Health (FUNSALUD) that seeks to help hosts provide a safer travel experience in the middle of of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These practices include:

  • All guests must wear face masks and physically distance themselves while interacting in an Airbnb listing

  • Hosts must wear face masks and physically distance themselves when interacting with guests

  • All hosts must agree to implement Airbnb's five-step Advanced Cleaning Protocol, as outlined in the manual, for all accommodations by November 20, 2020.

Starting next week, hosts will be asked to commit to these guidelines when they log into their Airbnb account, and guests will be asked to agree to the guidelines when booking a property. Airbnb noted that hosts must adopt this Protocol by November 20, 2020 to continue hosting travelers in their homes. Reports of non-compliance with these policies and standards can result in warnings, suspensions and, in some cases, removal from the platform.

Since the program's launch, hosts have enrolled nearly 1.5 million accommodations, and guests have given these listings an average rating of 4.8 stars for cleanliness.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Airbnb

COVID-19 Forces Airbnb to Cut 25 Percent of Workforce, Scale Back Business

Airbnb

Tips for Making Real Money on Airbnb

Airbnb

Airbnb Pilot Connects Refugees and Evacuees With Housing