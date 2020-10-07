Do you have an Airbnb? You must follow the Advanced Cleaning Protocol to continue operating

October 7, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you have an Airbnb service or are you planning to stay with one on your first outings after the pandemic? You will have to commit to comply with the Advanced Cleaning Protocol of the hosting firm before November 20, 2020.

Airbnb announced that all of its hosts and guests must follow Airbnb's COVID-19 safety practices, which include wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Additionally, your hosts must adopt the Advanced Cleaning Protocol to protect their guests, communities, and governments.

The Advanced Cleaning Protocol is a set of lodging firm guidelines endorsed by the UNAM Faculty of Medicine and the Mexican Foundation for Health (FUNSALUD) that seeks to help hosts provide a safer travel experience in the middle of of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These practices include:

All guests must wear face masks and physically distance themselves while interacting in an Airbnb listing

Hosts must wear face masks and physically distance themselves when interacting with guests

All hosts must agree to implement Airbnb's five-step Advanced Cleaning Protocol, as outlined in the manual, for all accommodations by November 20, 2020.

Starting next week, hosts will be asked to commit to these guidelines when they log into their Airbnb account, and guests will be asked to agree to the guidelines when booking a property. Airbnb noted that hosts must adopt this Protocol by November 20, 2020 to continue hosting travelers in their homes. Reports of non-compliance with these policies and standards can result in warnings, suspensions and, in some cases, removal from the platform.

Since the program's launch, hosts have enrolled nearly 1.5 million accommodations, and guests have given these listings an average rating of 4.8 stars for cleanliness.