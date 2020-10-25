headphones

Score Apple's Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Today at a Discount

These powerful earphones were made for an active lifestyle.
Image credit: Beats by Dre

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're working hard every day, you need to blow off some steam from time to time. Whether you like doing that by running, cycling, boxing, or just going on a long walk, music is always a welcome accompaniment. And the best way to enjoy your music is with a set of high-powered wireless earphones like the Apple Powerbeats3.

A product of Apple's acquisition of Beats by Dre, these Bluetooth earphones will take any workout to the next level. The earphones have a long 12-hour battery life and secure-fit ear hooks that ensure they stay comfortably in your ears, no matter how hard you work. Plus, the Fast Fuel charging feature lets you get one hour of playback on just a five-minute charge, so if you power down at the end of your workout, you can get one last burst of music.

The Powerbeats3 have an improved ergonomic design that provides clear, dynamic sound through dual-driver acoustics. They're also sweat- and water-resistant to give you unparalleled durability, whether you're running in the rain or just sweating a lot.

CNET writes, "The Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless offers an improved fit, very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphones, reliable operation, and strong battery life."

Upgrade your wireless listening game without breaking the bank. Normally $89, you can get a pair of Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for 13 percent off at just $77.99 now. They're also available in Indigo or Violet.

