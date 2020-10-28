FinTech

Become an Expert on the Future of FinTech and Blockchain with This $40 Bundle

Demystify AI, blockchain, and more.
Image credit: George Morina

The finance world is changing rapidly by the day. Unless you have a financial education, you're likely not up to speed on the fintech developments that are shaping the global economy's financial future. That won't necessarily preclude you from managing your money well or investing successfully, but as fintech is shaping the global banking industry, it's worthwhile to understand.

The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle will give you a crash course in today's most important fintech topics.

The eight-course bundle is led by FinTech School, an online organization that aims to teach entrepreneurs how to disrupt existing business models by turning their ideas into viable products and solutions.

Here, you'll get an introduction to the blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrency, and learn both how it's managed and why it's such an important development. You'll look at specific currencies like Bitcoin and Stablecoin to understand the trading ecosystem and further analyze how crypto works. From there, you'll examine the differences in financial services in developed and emerging markets, exploring how the alternative lending landscape works to both empower emerging markets and give investors a promising return.

You'll also delve into machine learning and artificial intelligence, discovering their use cases and unearthing future trends that may fundamentally alter the financial landscape. There's even a course dedicated to robo-advisors, automated investment advisory services that are changing how people handle their personal investments. Finally, you'll learn more about fintech startups and get an introduction to InsurTech, the new development in the insurance industry.

A futuristic financial education begins right here. Get The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle for just $39.99 today.

