Keep Your Back Aligned While Working From Home with This Memory Foam Cushion

Protect your posture with 27 percent off this gel pillow.
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As Covid-19 cases are on the rise again, it seems like there is no end in sight to working from home. You've probably already spruced up your home office and gotten all the technology you need, but have you addressed your comfort? When you're sitting upright and typing all day, you're bound to put some undue stress on your lower back.

Give your body a break with the EZE Back Memory Foam Seat Cushion.

Whether you're sitting at your desk or you're spending long periods of time in the car, the EZE Back memory foam design offers complete, contoured support. The wedge-shaped build helps maintain a healthy posture while contouring to the shape of your body to relieve stiffness, soreness, tension, and pressure. The pad's design keeps your neck, shoulders, and spine in natural alignment so you won't feel like you just got hit by a bus when you stand up after a long workday.

Better yet, the EZE Back Memory Foam Seat Cushion has integrated cool gel that regulates your body temperature and disperses body heat. This way, you'll remain completely cool and comfortable all day long. No more sweaty lower back.

Put your comfort first while you're working from home. Right now, you can get the EZE Back Memory Foam Seat Cushion for 27 percent off $69 at just $49.99. It's available in grey or blue.

