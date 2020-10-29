News and Trends

LinkedIn Launches Tools Aimed at Pandemic Job Seekers

The social network is rolling out resources that make it easier to land a job.
Image credit: Getty Images via PC Mag

Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

LinkedIn is rolling out new tools to help job seekers find their next post.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left millions of people out of work and more than a billion at risk of income loss. But, with its massive global professional community, LinkedIn has the means and methods to help those folks derailed by disease.

"We're seeing people come to LinkedIn in record numbers to search for jobs, nearly 40 million each week," head of product Tomer Cohen wrote in a Wednesday blog post. "And despite a challenging job market, three people are getting hired on LinkedIn every minute."

Whether you were laid off during lockdown or are just looking for a change of pace, the social network's new Career Explorer tool can help uncover fresh paths you may not have considered before. For example, while you may not have thought about making the leap from food server to customer service specialist, Explorer might.

Available worldwide in English, the beta Career Explorer highlights required skills and connections who can make an introduction; additional enhancements are expected "in the coming months."

Image credit: via LinkedIn

Future-proof your career by brushing up on LinkedIn's top trending skills, including programming, digital marketing, financial forecasting, data analysis and Agile project management. The company also added more Skill Assessments, so users can better showcase their talents. 

"We know that some unemployed job seekers are hesitant to share their status with their community, worrying that being out of work could hurt their search," Cohen said. "But our data shows sharing your status may be key to finding your next job."

Related: What You Need to Know About the LinkedIn Stories Feature

Shout it from the digital rooftops with the #OpenToWork profile photo frame, which has proven a boon for job seekers: people with an #OpenToWork frame are 20 percent more likely to receive messages from the business community, according to LinkedIn. Likewise, the #Hiring photo frame makes it easy for anyone to add a job directly to their profile.

"People want to help," Cohen wrote. "In our recent survey, 84 percent of people said they would be willing to help someone in their professional network who has lost their job due to COVID-19 find a new role."

