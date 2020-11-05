Data Analysis

Work data like a pro with Excel, Power BI, Python, and more.
Knowing How to Analyze Data is a Must. Get Up to Speed With 24 Courses.
Image credit: Matthew Henry

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Excel is the world's leading spreadsheet software but most people still don't truly understand how much it can do. Entrepreneurs need as much analytical help as they can get to understand customer data and make smart business decisions. Excel can assist with that — if you know what you're doing. In The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle, you'll take a deep dive into Excel, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, Python, and more important data analysis tools.

This massive bundle includes 24 courses, comprising 90 hours of training perfect for beginners and experts alike. There are several courses dedicated entirely to Excel, teaching you how to use basic tools like formulas and functions (as well as advanced formulas and functions) and how to format spreadsheets. You'll graduate to more complex Excel topics like PivotTables for charting data, Power Query and DAX for powerful data analysis, VBA for automating time-consuming tasks, and much more.

But the bundle also goes well beyond Excel. You'll take a deep dive into Microsoft Power BI, one of the top business intelligence tools on the market. You'll learn how to create extensive, powerful models and use the program to mine into data and draw meaningful insights. From there, you'll also learn how to use Power BI to tell a visual story with data, answering many of your business questions. There's a course dedicated to using python for analyzing financial data, and a course that teaches you how to visualize data with Tableau. Finally, you'll take a look at alternative programs like Google Sheets, Alteryx, and SAS to get a complete data analysis education.

Start working with data like a pro. The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $69.99.

