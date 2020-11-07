Kamala Harris Makes History as First Female American Vice President

November 7, 2020 1 min read

California Sen. Kamala Harris, 56, has made history as the next vice president of the United States. She will be the first woman, the first Black person, the first Indian American and the first Asian American to hold the office.

Harris served as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator. After ending her presidential bid during an often contentious 2020 Democratic primary season, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. Biden and Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president on Jan. 20.

During the campaign, Harris spoke to the historic nature of her candidacy and how she hopes it will inspire others. “It really does help to have examples of what can be done and role models, things you can point to, to make it clear that it’s not impossible — and that, in fact, it’s quite probable that you can do these things and will do those things,” Harris told Padma Lakshmi in a recent interview.

Read more about Kamala's career and world views at the Associated Press.