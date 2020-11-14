Looking for a Web Hosting Service? HotDash Is Worth a Good, Hard Look.

November 14, 2020 2 min read

Every business these days needs a website. More and more business is done online, with some retailers reporting online sales growth of almost 300 percent over the past year. Ecommerce is changing the way people shop, and businesses should be ready to adapt. One of the first steps businesses can take is to build a website, but that can get expensive in a hurry when it comes to hosting.

That's where HostDash Web Hosting comes in. HostDash aims to provide fast web hosting for individual business owners as well as small- and medium-size enterprises. They give companies the digital tools they need to operate a successful online business, whether you're a web veteran or a complete newbie.

HostDash utilized the market-leading cPanel™ control panel, giving you complete control of your hosting environment from an easy-to-use graphical dashboard. You can manage all of your files through an FTP client and install more than 400 programs to your website with just a click. HostDash helps you manage, download, or restore backups; manage, create, or access unlimited email accounts; and manage databases and import SQL files with absolute ease. You can even view usage statistics and error logs to ensure your site is operating on all cylinders at all times.

When you use HostDash, you'll get free website migration (if applicable), a free SSL certificate, and unlimited bandwidth, email accounts, and website coverage.

If you want to run a business website, HostDash makes it easy. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to Host Dash Web Hosting Growth Plan for 87 percent off $119 at just $14.99. Or, if your needs aren't quite as extensive, you can get a one-year Startup Plan subscription for 88 percent off $83 at just $9.99.