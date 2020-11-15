Thinking About Learning to Code? These Courses Can Help Grow in 2021.

November 15, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning to code can seriously elevate your career potential. Whether you want to climb the ladder at your current company or you want to eventually start your own business, programming expertise can take you a long way. Why pay somebody to build your app when you can do it yourself, after all?

If you've ever wanted to learn how to code, there may be no better resource than The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle. This massive, 27-course bundle is led by some of the web's top instructors, including Rob Percival, Rob Merrill, and Nick Walter. It covers virtually everything a modern coder needs to know to succeed in 2021.

Here's just a sampling of the courses and topics covered:

JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp

The Complete C# Programming Course

C++ Programming for Beginners

The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0

SwiftUI: The Complete Developer Course

2020 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp

Raspberry Pi Essentials & Extras

PHP & MySQL: Certification Course for Beginners

Bootstrap & jQuery: Certification Course for Beginners

Making APIs with Django & Python

Python for Everyone

The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications

How to Get a Job as a Web Developer

Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners

Learn Flutter & Dart: Complete App Development Projects

That's merely the tip of the iceberg. From web and app development to data science, machine learning, software engineering, and much, much more, this bundle covers it all, no matter what you want to specialize in. By the end of the courses, you'll have a comprehensive, modern programming education that will empower your career going forward.

Learn today's top coding skills on your own time. Right now, The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle is available for just $59.99.