Coding

Thinking About Learning to Code? These Courses Can Help Grow in 2021.

Learn to code in Python, JavaScript, and more on your own time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Thinking About Learning to Code? These Courses Can Help Grow in 2021.
Image credit: Anthony Riera

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning to code can seriously elevate your career potential. Whether you want to climb the ladder at your current company or you want to eventually start your own business, programming expertise can take you a long way. Why pay somebody to build your app when you can do it yourself, after all?

If you've ever wanted to learn how to code, there may be no better resource than The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle. This massive, 27-course bundle is led by some of the web's top instructors, including Rob Percival, Rob Merrill, and Nick Walter. It covers virtually everything a modern coder needs to know to succeed in 2021.

Here's just a sampling of the courses and topics covered:

  • JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp
  • The Complete C# Programming Course
  • C++ Programming for Beginners
  • The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0
  • SwiftUI: The Complete Developer Course
  • 2020 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp
  • Raspberry Pi Essentials & Extras
  • PHP & MySQL: Certification Course for Beginners
  • Bootstrap & jQuery: Certification Course for Beginners
  • Making APIs with Django & Python
  • Python for Everyone
  • The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications
  • How to Get a Job as a Web Developer
  • Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners
  • Learn Flutter & Dart: Complete App Development Projects

That's merely the tip of the iceberg. From web and app development to data science, machine learning, software engineering, and much, much more, this bundle covers it all, no matter what you want to specialize in. By the end of the courses, you'll have a comprehensive, modern programming education that will empower your career going forward.

Learn today's top coding skills on your own time. Right now, The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle is available for just $59.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coding

Make 2020 the Year You Start Coding With This $39 Training

Coding

Go From Zero to Coding Hero with These Beginner-Friendly Courses

Coding

12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free