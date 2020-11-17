Start a Side Hustle as a Web Developer With This $15 Course

November 17, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A website is crucial in the modern business landscape if you're going to grow your brand effectively and make yourself known. Especially in the days of Covid, your business has to have ways of connecting with and serving customers without them being physically in your store–your website is your 24-hour storefront. But can be an expensive affair and requires you to work with people who may not know your business as well as you do.

So, why not just build your website yourself?

In The Complete Web Developer Course, you'll learn hands-on, by building 20 complete, real websites. This 10-hour course is led by John Bura, one of the top-rated instructors on the web. Bura owns Mammoth Interactive, a game and web development agency that has produced content for XBOX, iPhone, iPad, Android, and even Nickelodeon. In this course, Bura will help you learn web development skills and build your portfolio at the same time. He'll introduce you to JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, the three core languages to web development. You can learn at your own speed with lifetime access and the ability to speed up or slow down videos at your leisure.

As you progress through the course, you'll build 20 complete websites that encompass different challenges, giving you a comprehensive understanding of how to code. It'll be a great jumping-off point for being able to build a website for your business or help you develop a lucrative skill that can be handy in a freelance career.

Learn practical site-building skills for 2021 and beyond. Normally, The Complete Web Developer Course is $199, but right now, you can get it for just $14.99.