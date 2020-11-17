Side Hustle

Start a Side Hustle as a Web Developer With This $15 Course

This 10-hour course is on sale now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Start a Side Hustle as a Web Developer With This $15 Course
Image credit: ThisisEngineering RAEng

Free Book Preview Six-Figure Freelancer

This book will equip you with effective strategies and tools to help you reach your full potential as a freelancer and achieve financial prosperity.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A website is crucial in the modern business landscape if you're going to grow your brand effectively and make yourself known. Especially in the days of Covid, your business has to have ways of connecting with and serving customers without them being physically in your store–your website is your 24-hour storefront. But building a website can be an expensive affair and requires you to work with people who may not know your business as well as you do.

So, why not just build your website yourself?

In The Complete Web Developer Course, you'll learn web development hands-on, by building 20 complete, real websites. This 10-hour course is led by John Bura, one of the top-rated instructors on the web. Bura owns Mammoth Interactive, a game and web development agency that has produced content for XBOX, iPhone, iPad, Android, and even Nickelodeon. In this course, Bura will help you learn web development skills and build your portfolio at the same time. He'll introduce you to JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, the three core languages to web development. You can learn at your own speed with lifetime access and the ability to speed up or slow down videos at your leisure.

As you progress through the course, you'll build 20 complete websites that encompass different challenges, giving you a comprehensive understanding of how to code. It'll be a great jumping-off point for being able to build a website for your business or help you develop a lucrative skill that can be handy in a freelance career.

Learn practical site-building skills for 2021 and beyond. Normally, The Complete Web Developer Course is $199, but right now, you can get it for just $14.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Side Hustle

Why Becoming an Instacart Shopper Can be the Perfect Side Hustle

Side Hustle

The American Dream is Still Alive: Now Is a Great Time to Start Your Own Business

Side Hustle

10 Tips on Making Money With Things You Already Own