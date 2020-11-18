Reading

Read More in Less Time with This Micro Book and Audiobook Library

Image credit: Ivan Samkov

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a hyper-competitive business world, entrepreneurs must consistently stay on top of trending ideas and topics to drive their business to the top. That means reading everything you can get your hands on. But who has the time to do that when they're trying to run a business and balance their personal lives? You will when you have 12min Micro Book Library.

12min gives you access to hundreds of micro books in text and audio formats. As the name suggests, these micro books are designed to be consumed in as little as 12 minutes. There are more than 1,800 micro books in 12min's libraries, spanning 24 categories, from personal development and business to science and technology. Their library is easily searchable and all micro books are downloadable so you can access them offline, for even more convenience. You can send them to your Kindle account if you have one, so you don't need to keep track of separate reading lists.

12min supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese and makes it easy for you to consume as much as possible whether you're commuting, traveling, or working out. Some of the top titles available now are The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Rich Dad Poor Dad, How to Win Friends and Influence People, and many more best-sellers. If you can't find a book you're looking for, just request it and the 12min team will synthesize it into a 12-minute micro book for your consuming pleasure.

Read more in less time. Right now, you can get a premium lifetime subscription to 12min Micro Book Library for 85 percent off at just $59.

