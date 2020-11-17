News and Trends

Amazon Pharmacy Lets You Order Prescription Meds Using an App

Use the Amazon app to get your meds without leaving home and free two-day delivery if you're a Prime subscriber.
Image credit: Amazon via PC Mag

Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Amazon is making it easier to order and receive prescription medications during the coronavirus pandemic by launching Amazon Pharmacy today.

Amazon classes Pharmacy as a brand new store, and its focus is on completing pharmacy transactions using nothing more than the Amazon app. All that's required is a secure pharmacy profile, allowing each user to manage their prescriptions without leaving home. If you're a Prime subscriber, Amazon is also offering unlimited, free two-day delivery for your medications.

"We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon's customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing," said TJ Parker, Vice President, Amazon Pharmacy. "We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly."

If you're a Prime member and don't have medical insurance, Amazon is offering some big savings on the cost of medication. It's possible to save up to 80 percent on generic and 40 percent on brand name meds when paying without insurance.

"We understand the importance of access to affordable medication, and we believe Prime members will find tremendous value with the new Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit," said Jamil Ghani, Vice President, Amazon Prime. "Our goal is for Prime to make members' lives easier and more convenient every day, and we’re excited to extend the incredible savings, seamless shopping experience, and fast, free delivery members know and love with Prime to Amazon Pharmacy."

Amazon acquired online pharmacy PillPack back in 2018, which was already setup to handle multiple prescriptions per customer and delivering them to their door. At the time, Amazon said it was " excited to see what we can do together." Now Amazon says PillPack will remain a "distinct service for customers managing multiple daily medications for chronic conditions," but also makes it clear the service is a part of Amazon Pharmacy.

