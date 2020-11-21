Email Security and Privacy

This Privacy Tool Integrates with Your Email for Extra Security

Give your private email correspondence the protection it needs.
This Privacy Tool Integrates with Your Email for Extra Security
Image credit: Kaitlyn Baker

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Email is essential to any business but how often do you hear of data leaks and privacy being compromised? All the time. The major email providers offer great, convenient service, but when it comes to privacy and data security, they can be lacking. If your business deals with confidential information, you owe it to yourself and your company to give your communication the protection it needs. That's where StartMail Private Email Service comes in.

StartMail is a complete solution for protecting your email privacy. StartMail never reads your emails and includes features like extra-secure data storage and unlimited alias email addresses to ensure your privacy is paramount at all times. It offers easy-to-use "one-click" encryption to give all of your correspondence some extra protection and uses state-of-the-art technical and organizational security to protect your personal data. StartMail also is based in The Netherlands, meaning it complies with the EU's GDPR privacy laws, which are the strictest in the world.

Best of all, StartMail works with top email programs like Outlook, Thunderbird, Apple Mail, and more so you won't have to completely change your workflow. There's no software to download or installation needed; just get the app and integrate it with your email provider. It supports up to 10GB of storage so you will have enough room to store all of your important files and attachments. You can easily implement StartMail security on your own domains or subdomains for professional, custom email addresses, too.

PC Mag writes, "Using a free webmail account can cost you in privacy. With the simple StartMail service, you can send encrypted mail to anyone."

Protect your private correspondence with a subscription to StartMail. Right now, you can get a six-month subscription for 33 percent off at just $19.99, a one-year subscription for 49 percent off at $29.99, or a one-year subscription for three users for 72 percent off at $49.99, 

