This $80 Presentation Templating Software Is Like Hiring an Entire Digital Agency

Simplify pitch decks, presentations, and more.
This $80 Presentation Templating Software Is Like Hiring an Entire Digital Agency
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a remote working environment, you may not be able to meet teammates to fine-tune your pitches and presentations quite as much as you'd like. But you very likely have more time to send cold emails and make cold calls to present your product. Whether you're a startup pitching investors or a consultant, a marketer creating ads, or a salesperson creating presentations and proposals, Kroma gives you a way to do it all more efficiently and with greater success.

Kroma is an intuitive pitching tool that's as easy as plug-and-pitch. For what a single asset might cost, Kroma gives you lifetime access to a streamlined collection of infographics, data visualization tools, B2B presentations, and other professionally structured and designed templates. With these templates, all you have to do is add your own content, logo, brand colors, and any other specific information and you're ready to go. You can easily customize individual pitches to cater to a specific client or audience and adapt your data and dashboards as they evolve.

With Kroma, you can spend less time designing a presentation and more time preparing your pitch. Creating stunning presentations, proposals, and infographics takes just a few minutes and with 100,000 presentation tools, you can adjust them as much as you like, saving you time preparing for new meetings. New designs are added each week so you never run out of materials. Kroma has no download limits and offers a learning and resources center to help you get the most out of their product.

Join thousands of top companies using Kroma. Normally, a lifetime membership to Kroma's Pro Plan is $499, but you can get one today for just $79.99.

