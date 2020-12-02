Get a Head Start on Your New Year's Resolution. Learn to Code With This $40 Training.

December 2, 2020 2 min read

Every entrepreneur could benefit from learning how to code. When you can code, you can save thousands of dollars on contract fees, , and more since you can just do everything yourself. When you have an idea, you can implement it on your own. When that great new app idea hits you in the middle of the night, you can start building it the next morning. That's why learning to code is such a boon for entrepreneurs. You can do just that in The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle.

This extensive 14-course bundle covers some of today's most important coding languages, from JavaScript and C# to HTML and Python. You'll learn from some of the web's best instructors, like Joseph Delgadillo (4.2 stars) and Avetis Ghukasyan (4.5 stars). The coursework takes a hands-on approach to coding education.

You'll learn how to become a full-stack web developer, fully capable of handling both the back- and front-end of websites all on your own — one of the most in-demand skills in tech today. There's training on how to build complete applications with C#, add interactivity and design elements to websites with JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3, and even how to use Git and GitHub as a coding resource. In addition, you'll get an introduction to object-oriented programming, learn how to manage website data with Microsoft SQL Server, and even discover how to develop and publish a Google Chrome extension. It's the kind of comprehensive education you might expect from a college degree program, but you can access it all in your own time.

Get familiar with some of today's most important coding languages. Right now, The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.