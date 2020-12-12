Apps

Create Multi-Platform Apps for Your Business Idea With Minimal Coding

Bring your business into the digital age with ease.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is digital. Your customers find you through digital platforms, you communicate with them through digital platforms, you manage your teams through digital platforms — the list goes on. The way businesses work is online. If you're not keeping up with the times, your business risks falling behind.

One way to do that is with branded mobile apps, but you don't have to break the bank to create apps when you have the genius of Zoho Creator on your side.

Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that lets you make complex apps with minimal coding expertise. With an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, Zoho Creator helps developers and entrepreneurs build web and mobile applications that perfectly satisfy all of their and their businesses' unique requirements. You can build applications visually to help you automate business workflow, control what information people see from your business, analyze data, and much more. Zoho Creator integrates with your existing software to make it easier to collaborate with your team.

Every application built on Zoho Creator comes with a native app for iOS and Android, allowing users to access real-time data from anywhere, whenever you'd like. With a Zoho Creator Premium Plan, you get unlimited records and support for 50 apps. With top reviews from the App Store (4.2/5), Google Play Store (4.2/5), Capterra (4.2/5), PC Mag (4/5), and Finances Online (8.7/10), Zoho Creator is a top choice for business owners who need to shift their operations to digital in a hurry.

Bring your business into the 21st century with simplified, accessible digital tools. Normally $240, you can get a one-year Zoho Creator Premium Plan for 37 percent off at just $149.99 now.

