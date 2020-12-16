This will be the amount that we will spend on the celebrations, according to ANAPEC

December 16, 2020 2 min read

If at these parties we make food at home, we will spend an average of 6,500 pesos; if we buy the cooked food, it will rise to about 10,700.

The National Alliance of Small Merchants ( ANPEC ) carried out a market survey to count the expenses that await us in this marathon of celebrations colloquially called “Guadalupe Candelaria” (Christmas, New Years, Rosca de Reyes and Tamales de Candelaria).

In this 2020 affected by the pandemic, we will not stop enforcing our traditions, but we must do so by observing the necessary prevention protocols to avoid the spread of the virus that increases infections and deaths. The slogan is easy to understand: c elebremos without getting sick.

"Let us raise awareness, we heed the call made by the WHO so that these end-of-year festivities are carried out with maximum prevention. Let's celebrate with our family nucleus from the same city (meetings of no more than 10 people), let's sanitize the convivial area, let's try not to cook in a group and constantly wash our hands, let's take greater care of our older and younger adults, ”said Cuauhtémoc Rivera , president of ANPEC.

“Let us not abuse the consumption of alcohol or food, let us have a healthy distance and take advantage of these meetings to endorse the ties of family unity, remembering what we have experienced and projecting pending tasks. The best of us is always at home with ours, love cannot be bought. This end of the year we have a true family gathering that fills us with positive energy and encouragement to continue and manage to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic, ”added Rivera.

These are times of coexistence, of family unity, but without lowering our guard. Let's remember: We take care of ourselves, we take care of others, we all take care of ourselves.

Next, we present the survey of the prices of the products that we will buy for these celebrations for up to 10 people: