This Smart Strap Turns Your Apple Watch Into a Smarter Fitness Tracker

December 22, 2020 2 min read

The is one of the coolest technological developments of the last few years. Being able to carry your phone with you on your wrist and access a slew of convenient features in moments is great for entrepreneurs leading an active life. But where Apple Watch comes up short is as a fitness tracker. Fortunately, you can give your Apple Watch a fitness re-fit with the Aura Smart Strap.

The Aura Smart Strap is the ultimate fitness strap for Apple Watch. The Aura band has bioimpedance analysis that measures the fat and muscle mass in your body accurately, pairing with the Aura app to track body composition changes over time. The strap also tracks your hydration so you know when it's time to have another drink of water or when you're running low on fuel during a workout. It also pairs with the Apple HealthKit app, helping you to understand all of its measured data and set goals, whether you're training for a marathon or you'd just like to shed a few pounds. Aura and Apple combined give you the power to take on any fitness goal.

The Aura Smart Strap runs for up to six months on a replaceable coin battery, is splash resistant for working out in the rain, and uses an ultrasound interface that connects to any Apple Watch, 38mm–40mm. Plus, it's easily adjustable to fit any wrist.

The Aura Smart Strap has earned 9.1 stars on The Gadget Flow. The Aura Smart Strap is available for the 38mm–40mm watch in black or gray and for the 42mm–44mm watch in black, gray, red, or green.