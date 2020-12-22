Apple Watch

This Smart Strap Turns Your Apple Watch Into a Smarter Fitness Tracker

Get more out of your Apple Watch with the Aura Smart Strap.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Smart Strap Turns Your Apple Watch Into a Smarter Fitness Tracker
Image credit: AURA Devices

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Apple Watch is one of the coolest technological developments of the last few years. Being able to carry your phone with you on your wrist and access a slew of convenient features in moments is great for entrepreneurs leading an active life. But where Apple Watch comes up short is as a fitness tracker. Fortunately, you can give your Apple Watch a fitness re-fit with the Aura Smart Strap.

The Aura Smart Strap is the ultimate fitness strap for Apple Watch. The Aura band has bioimpedance analysis that measures the fat and muscle mass in your body accurately, pairing with the Aura app to track body composition changes over time. The strap also tracks your hydration so you know when it's time to have another drink of water or when you're running low on fuel during a workout. It also pairs with the Apple HealthKit app, helping you to understand all of its measured data and set goals, whether you're training for a marathon or you'd just like to shed a few pounds. Aura and Apple combined give you the power to take on any fitness goal.

The Aura Smart Strap runs for up to six months on a replaceable coin battery, is splash resistant for working out in the rain, and uses an ultrasound interface that connects to any Apple Watch, 38mm–40mm. Plus, it's easily adjustable to fit any wrist.

Find out why the Aura Smart Strap has earned 9.1 stars on The Gadget Flow. Add an Aura Smart Strap to your Apple Watch for just $118.99 today. Get it for the 38mm–40mm watch in black or gray and for the 42mm–44mm watch in black, gray, red, or green.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Watch

Get a Rare Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Today

Apple Watch

This Keychain Charger Lets You Juice Your Apple Watch on the Go

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says