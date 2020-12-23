airpods

This Clever Case Helps Ensure You'll Never Lose Your Apple AirPods

Protect your AirPods from scratches or getting lost.
This Clever Case Helps Ensure You'll Never Lose Your Apple AirPods
Image credit: InformU

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, it seems like you see people with Apple AirPods in their ears all over the place. It's entirely likely that you've made the switch to AirPods yourself, or are soon to do so this holiday season. There's a good reason for it — AirPods offer excellent sound quality in a lightweight wireless package that makes it easy to switch between enjoying your music and engaging with the outside world. But these high-tech earbuds cost a pretty penny (though you can save 8 percent and snag AirPods for $229 here) and because they're so little, they can be easy to misplace. So if you've got a pair that you love, you should also have an Air Fob AirPods Tracker.

Air Fob is a premium-quality silicone rubber case that protects your AirPods charging case from scratches and damage. But more importantly, it's built with a Mu tag that securely links with the free Informu companion app to constantly track where your AirPods are. The tag is easily removable for quick charging on the included Mu charger, although it lasts for three weeks on just a 40-minute charge, making it sustainable and eco-friendly. If you ever get up and leave your AirPods behind, Air Fob will notify you and give you the exact location on a map so you can go back and retrieve them.

Apple AirPods are easy to misplace but with Air Fob, they're also easy to find again. Normally $45, you can get an Air Fob AirPods Tracker for 13% off now at just $38.99.

