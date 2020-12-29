headphones

10 Noise-Cancelling Headphones on Sale for the New Year

Upgrade your listening experience in time for 2021.
Image credit: Mu6

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

2020 was full of distractions. Start 2021 off with a simple way to block out those distractions. We've rounded up some of the best noise-canceling headphone deals of the year on brands well beyond just Bose and Sony. Plus, you can save an extra 20 percent off when you use code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.

1. TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The TREBLAB Z2's claim to offer twice the sound, twice the noise-cancellation, and twice the battery life of competitors. That's why they call them the Z2's.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $63.20 (Reg. $259) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

2. HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Enjoy 3D hyper-definition sound in a lightweight package! These earbuds may look small, but they offer superior sound and noise-cancellation.

Get the HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $32.00 (Reg. $59) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

3. Skullcandy Method® ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds

Don't want to break the bank? These awesome active earbuds are great for zoning out the world during a tough workout.

Get the Skullcandy Method® ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $79.99

4. HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Get a great pair of over-ear active noise-cancelling headphones for less than $80. These Bluetooth headphones feature hi-fi audio, enhanced bass, and more great sound features.

Get the HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $72.00 (Reg. $99) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

5. TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

With top reviews on Amazon, these noise-canceling headphones let you get immersed in music anytime, anywhere. They offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $72.00 (Reg. $107) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

6. Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

With patented NoiseHush technology to prevent outside noise, and four noise-isolating microphones, these headphones will help you block out the world and stay connected on the go.

Get the Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $76.00 (Reg. $129) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

7. Skullcandy Venue Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

These premium noise-canceling headphones let you filter out the world around you. But, if you need to hear your surroundings to listen to the outside world, just turn on the monitor mode.

Get the Skullcandy Venue Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $178.99

8. Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

These headphones were successfully funded on Indiegogo and offer ANC tech that reaches a maximum noise cancellation of 40dB. Plus, they offer a transparency mode so you can let the world in if you so choose.

Get the Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $132.00 (Reg. $199) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

9. Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones

These clever headphones offer superior noise-cancellation but they also have a practical purpose. They can translate more than 30 languages in real-time while you listen to someone speak.

Get the Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones for $160.00 (Reg. $299) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

10. Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save nearly $200 off these high-end noise-canceling headphones from Shure. With elite sound, convenient Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, they'll power you through your whole day.

Get the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $319.20 (Reg. $499) with promo code HOLIDAY 20.

Prices subject to change. Some exclusions apply.

