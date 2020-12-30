Finance

Learn the Foundations of Business and Personal Finance With This 12-Course Bundle

From accounting to personal finance, learn how to manage money smarter.
Learn the Foundations of Business and Personal Finance With This 12-Course Bundle
Image credit: Anna Shvets

Entrepreneurs have to know money. No brainer, right? But the worlds of finance and accounting are complicated ones, and while most people have basic financial literacy, entrepreneurs stand to benefit from being especially knowledgeable on all things money. In The Complete Learn Finance Super Bundle, you'll get access to the kind of financial education you need to thrive in both your personal and professional lives.

This bundle includes 12 courses and 82 hours of training in accounting, financial math, personal finance, and much more. You'll take a deep dive into accounting, learning how to manage payroll taxes, understanding the tax system, and even how to use QuickBooks to simplify your personal or business tax filings.

Additionally, you'll explore financial math, learning important concepts, calculations, and applications. You'll learn about the relationship between price and yield on fixed income securities, explore interest rate and pricing conventions for fixed income instruments, and learn a variety of financial math applications used in finance, banking, securities, and insurance markets. You'll even delve into hedge and mutual funds, discovering what it takes to make it in these careers. There's even a course dedicated to financial modeling from a former Goldman Sachs employee.

Finally, you'll focus on personal finance and building your wealth. You'll discover strategies to analyze and significantly decrease your personal expenses with more than 100 methods for saving money. You'll understand your credit score and how to improve it, discuss wills, trusts, estate planning, and mortgages, and know how to protect your family and possessions through insurance products. From reducing debt to navigating big-ticket purchases and investments, your personal finance skills will get a huge leg up.

Get the financial education that every entrepreneur needs. Right now, The Complete Learn Finance Super Bundle is available for just $39.99.

