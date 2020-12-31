Gain Business Analysis Skills to Help Your Business Grow

December 31, 2020 2 min read

Efficiency is everything in business, especially during these tough economic times. Regardless of whether or not your business's bottom line has been impacted significantly by the pandemic, it's important to always be looking for ways to improve and take advantage of opportunities. That's why business analysis is so crucial. In the four-course Better Business Analyst Bundle, you'll learn some of the key skills that business analysts must have and explore some of the most important technologies business analysts use to draw insights.

These four courses focus on both business analysis and business intelligence. At the outset, you'll learn what makes business analysts so valuable to organizations, and understand why they act as researchers, detectives, counselors, facilitators, and much more. You'll discover how business analysis skills can be effectively applied to a variety of roles, and develop foundational knowledge that will help you as you grow your skills.

Then, you'll take a deep dive into one of the most important tools that business analysts use: Power Business Intelligence. Power BI helps the everyday Excel user become a business analyst through professional-grade reports and powerful tools that let you blend and transform raw data into actionable visualizations. You'll learn the same tools and techniques used by professional analysts and data scientists. From connecting to different types of files, folders, and data, to setting up data queries and transforming data into usable formats, you'll understand how to use Power BI effectively. You'll practice data modeling and creating calculated columns and measures using DAX and examine data visualization with charts, trend lines, slicer's maps, and more.

Learn the tools the pros use to make valuable business insights.