Protect Your Online Browsing with One of the Best VPNs on the Market

Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Entrepreneurs handle a lot of sensitive information. Not just their own, but when you're browsing, you're likely leaving your customer information, your company's proprietary information, and all of your precious data open to the world. That's why it's crucial to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) whenever you connect to the internet. Nobody wants to be the next Experian, after all.

One of the top VPNs on the market is KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited. VPN Unlimited has earned a rare "Outstanding" review as PC Mag's Top VPN, an Editor's Pick Award from Software Informer, and was named Laptop Review's Best VPN for Laptops. This award-winning service makes it easy to guarantee your privacy and security online.

VPN Unlimited says it reliably protects you on both private and public Wi-Fi. You can access more than 400 servers in 80 locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong — all while using military-grade AES 256-bit encryption. You can surf on a variety of VPN protocols, including IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and KeepSolid Wise. With handy security features like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, and Favorite Servers, you'll be able to easily connect to the most secure locations whenever you want without having to worry about speed or bandwidth throttling. VPN Unlimited also offers a torrent server for fast, safe downloading, a kill switch for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms, and maintains a strict zero logging policy so your information is completely private, even from KeepSolid.

Protect your connection and your proprietary data when you go online. Right now, a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited is 80 percent off at just $39.99.

