News and Trends

Waymo Ditches 'Self-Driving' Term in Apparent Dig at Tesla

'Precision in language matters and could save lives.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Waymo Ditches 'Self-Driving' Term in Apparent Dig at Tesla
Image credit: Waymo via PC Mag

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Don't call Waymo's vehicles "self-driving." The company this week announced that it's replacing the term with the broader "fully autonomous driving tech."

"It may seem like a small change, but it's an important one, because precision in language matters and could save lives," according to a Wednesday blog announcement. "We're hopeful that consistency will help differentiate the fully autonomous technology Waymo is developing from driver-assist technologies (sometimes erroneously referred to as "self-driving" technologies) that require oversight from licensed human drivers for safe operation."

Without naming names, Waymo subtly hints at competitors like Tesla, which recently rolled out an upgraded beta version of its Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD). The add-on features autopilot navigation, auto lane change, autopark and traffic and stop sign control, among other traits.

In October, the Self-Driving Coalition — which boasts members like General Motors' Cruise, Ford, Lyft, Uber, Volvo and Waymo — criticized Tesla's software update, claiming the firm's vehicles are not truly autonomous because they still require an active driver. And while Tesla does warn drivers that "it is your responsibility to stay alert, keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times and maintain control of your car," it's clear people don't always listen.

"This is more than just a branding or linguistic exercise," the Waymo team wrote. "Unfortunately, we see that some automakers use the term 'self-driving' in an inaccurate way, giving consumers and the general public a false impression of the capabilities of driver assist (not fully autonomous) technology.

Related: Lyft and Waymo to Work Together on Self-Driving Cars

"That false impression can lead someone to unknowingly take risks (like taking their hands off the steering wheel) that could jeopardize not only their own safety, but the safety of people around them," the blog continued. "Coalescing around standard terminology will not just prevent misunderstanding and confusion, it will also save lives."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

The Crypto Market Is Now Worth More Than $1 Trillion for the First Time as Bitcoin Hits Record Above $38,000

News and Trends

Massachusetts to Ban Sale of New Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035

News and Trends

Slack Is Down Right Now. Here's What to Expect.