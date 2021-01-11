Bitcoin Falls More Than 20% to $30,862

January 11, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Monday, bitcoin suffered a collapse of more than 20% after a week of record growth that has driven the value of the cryptocurrency 14% so far this year.

According to CoinDesk data, bitcoin was selling at a low of $ 30,862 from a record $ 41,962 it reached last Friday. Thus, the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency dropped to 588.330 million. It should be remembered that the general market for crypto assets exceeded one trillion dollars for the first time last week.

This drop occurs within the framework of a statement issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom where it mentions that although some investment firms in crypto assets promise high returns, "it generally implies taking very high risks with investors' money. ".