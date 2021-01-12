Google Donates $3 Million to Fight 'Fake News' About Vaccines

January 12, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Google wants to combat the infodemic that has been experienced during the pandemic and this Tuesday the Google News Initiative launched a global open fund of up to 3 million dollars to repel fake news about COVID-19 vaccines.

As Alphabet said in a blog post , this fund aims to combat inoculation misinformation by supporting journalistic efforts to effectively verify misinformation about immunization campaigns.

"While the COVID-19 infodemic has been global in nature, misinformation has also been used to target specific populations."

How will the fund work?

Google News Initiative will accept projects that want to expand their audiences by verifying facts related to vaccines, specifically those that impact vulnerable affected groups.

These applications will be evaluated by 14 academic, journalistic and medical judges of the World Health Organization.