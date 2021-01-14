Crisis Management

Strategies for Adapting Your Business in Unpredictable Times

Join us for a free webinar and learn how two business owners pivoted their business strategies to find success despite unexpected difficulties.
Strategies for Adapting Your Business in Unpredictable Times
Image credit: Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

2 min read

No doubt, the business world has been rattled in the wake of Covid-19. Employees were let go and entire businesses permanently closed their doors. Despite the uncertain times, businesses have managed to adapt to make it through. Others are just now seeing new opportunities.

Join us for a free webinar, Strategies for Adapting Your Business in Unpredictable Times. Brought to you by PayPal and Entrepreneur, we’ll unpack the tools and innovative strategies business owners can immediately use to adapt and diversity business.

Kori Hale, CEO of CultureBanx, a media company that is redefining business, finance and tech news for minorities through a cultural lens, will facilitate a conversation with two powerhouse business owners: Katie Kaps, co-founder and co-CEO of HigherDOSE, a beauty company  focused on biohacking and infrared light therapy; and Erica Malbon, co-founder and owner of Malbon Golf, a golf-inspired lifestyle brand.

Caps and Malbon have first-hand experience navigating the new landscape and innovating their businesses, thanks to a valuable partnership that's helped them creatively adapt their business.

Attendees of this webinar will learn how they:

  • Evolved their business models to focus more on ecommerce
  • Reimagined their products and services based on their customers’ changing needs
  • Acquired the funding needed to make those pivots and keep going
  • Tightened up supply chain around their products
  • And much more

The Strategies for Adapting Your Business in Unpredictable Times webinar will take place live on Thursday, February 25, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

