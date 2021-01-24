Ecommerce

Learn How to Successfully Launch a Shopify Store and Build Your Ecommerce Business

Get on board the ecommerce boom today.
Image credit: Thom Bradley/Burst

The world of ecommerce has been growing for several years, but 2020 marked a landmark year for the industry. With so many businesses forced to shut down or go remote for the pandemic, people have been shopping online more than ever. That's because it's so remarkably easy for businesses to sell things online in this day and age. Partly, that's thanks to platforms like Shopify that help anyone sell products online. Whether you're looking to get your business started with ecommerce, or you'd just like to start a side hustle, The Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle is a great place to start.

This six-course guide is your A-Z pathway to launching a successful online store on Shopify. No matter what your business operations or what you sell, this bundle will help you get set up on Shopify. There's a course dedicated to selling private label products on Shopify and creating targeted ad campaigns and promotions to grow your private labeling business. There are also courses dedicated to dropshipping businesses, allowing you to get connected to third-party vendors and start selling to customers within hours — all without ever housing any inventory.

In addition to learning how to operate the business, you'll also learn how to leverage Shopify's tools to make your store stand out. You'll get a crash-course in design and branding basics to create an attractive, user-friendly storefront and learn how to use Shopify SEO to make your store show up in Google search rankings.

Start an online store while barely lifting a finger. Right now, The Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

