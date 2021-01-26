Inspiration

Uncover the Thinking Techniques of History's Greatest Geniuses

Growing your business could be as simple as learning to how to think correctly.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uncover the Thinking Techniques of History's Greatest Geniuses
Image credit: Zen Chung

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've probably noticed people in your life who seem to just "get it." Those people move at a faster pace, achieve at a higher level, and are just plain able to accomplish more. But there's no reason why you can't be like them. Studies show that 40 percent of the difference in people's cognitive performance comes from having access to thinking skills. Quite simply, most people don't know how to think correctly.

In The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle, you'll tap into the most groundbreaking advances in thinking skills to help you catalyze cascading levels of success in your career, at school, and in your personal life.

This four-course bundle is taught by Timothy Kenny, author of Accelerated Learning for Entrepreneurs. Kenny has taught at the Harvard Innovation Lab, the Tufts University Entrepreneurs Society, General Assembly in Boston, and has consulted with numerous startup teams on acceleration.

In these courses, he'll teach you the 12 fundamental skills of thinking to deeper depths and developing a problem-solving toolkit. He'll also help you reverse engineer the cognitive frameworks used by creative geniuses like Da Vinci and Steve Jobs to understand how to unpack innovation. Finally, there are courses dedicated to performing mental math efficiently and mastering 15 secret mini languages like body language, sign language, cryptographic, and code programming to help you fully master communication.

To achieve more, sometimes you just need to learn how to think correctly. Enroll in The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle today for just $21.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspiration

Conor McGregor Says There Is No Such Thing as a Self-Made Success. Here's Why.

Inspiration

The Best Advice Steve Jobs Ever Gave

Inspiration

4 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Mike Tyson