Uncover the Thinking Techniques of History's Greatest Geniuses

January 26, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've probably noticed people in your life who seem to just "get it." Those people move at a faster pace, achieve at a higher level, and are just plain able to accomplish more. But there's no reason why you can't be like them. Studies show that 40 percent of the difference in people's cognitive performance comes from having access to thinking skills. Quite simply, most people don't know how to think correctly.

In The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle, you'll tap into the most groundbreaking advances in thinking skills to help you catalyze cascading levels of success in your career, at school, and in your personal life.

This four-course bundle is taught by Timothy Kenny, author of Accelerated Learning for Entrepreneurs. Kenny has taught at the Harvard Innovation Lab, the Tufts University Entrepreneurs Society, General Assembly in Boston, and has consulted with numerous startup teams on acceleration.

In these courses, he'll teach you the 12 fundamental skills of thinking to deeper depths and developing a problem-solving toolkit. He'll also help you reverse engineer the cognitive frameworks used by creative geniuses like Da Vinci and Steve Jobs to understand how to unpack innovation. Finally, there are courses dedicated to performing mental math efficiently and mastering 15 secret mini languages like body language, sign language, cryptographic, and code programming to help you fully master communication.

To achieve more, sometimes you just need to learn how to think correctly. Enroll in The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle today for just $21.99.

Prices subject to change.